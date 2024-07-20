UP: 140 villagers rescued after release of flood waters from barrage

Around 140 villagers got trapped when 2.45 lakh cusecs of water was released from Chaudhury Charan Singh Girija Barrage on Friday evening.

Due to sudden release of water, 140 villagers got trapped in the river island and they were taken out safely after a rescue operation that lasted throughout the night.

According to officials hundreds of villagers of Gram Panchayat Chahalwa of Mihinpurwa tehsil had gone to the island of Saryu river for agricultural work on Friday evening.

But due to sudden release of 2.45 lakh cusecs of water from the barrage, everyone got trapped in the water. The district administration was stunned by the news of 140 villagers being trapped.

Immediately SDM Sanjay Kumar, Sujauli police station in-charge Saurabh Singh, Motipur police station in-charge Daddan Singh reached the spot with the police team and started the rescue operation with the help of NDRF team. In the rescue operation that continued till morning, all 140 villagers were safely pulled out of the water.

During this period, there was a state of panic throughout the night. At the same time, due to increase in water level, flood water has started filling half a dozen villages of Mihinpurwa including Gulriha, Chahalwa, Barkhadiya and Sujauli.