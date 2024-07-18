IAF evacuates soldier critically injured in terrorist attack at security camp in Doda, encounter breaks out in Kashmir

At least two Army soldiers were injured, one of them critically, on Thursday when terrorists attacked a temporary security camp that has been established in the Katisgarh area of the Doda district following the recent killing of four soldiers in an ambush.

Officials said the attack at the camp came at about 2 am. This was followed by a brief encounter but the terrorists managed to escape.

The temporary camp was set up in a school in Jaddan Bata for the search operations.

In a swift action, the IAF’s Udhampur station rushed a helicopter to shift the critically injured soldier to the Military Hospital at Udhampur for treatment thus saving a life.

“Despite challenging weather, the evacuation was successful, ensuring timely medical care at Command Hospital, Udhampur”, said a defence spokesman.

The gunfight was part of the larger search operation that has been launched following the killing of four soldiers, including a Captain, by terrorists in the nearby Dessa forest area on Monday.

A massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.

DIG of J&K Police, Shridhar Patil, visited the Kastigarh area near the encounter site and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, an encounter broke out on Thursday between security forces and infiltrating terrorists in North Kashmir’s Keran sector of the Kupwara district.

Officials said that the encounter started after security forces, including the Army’s 6 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Kupwara Police, were fired upon by hiding terrorists.

The security forces had launched a search operation on the basis of intelligence inputs about infiltration in the Keran sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

Earlier in the morning, the Army opened fire upon observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Sunderbani area of Jammu’s Rajouri district.

Further details are awaited.