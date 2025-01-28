Vikskit Bharat is possible only in Swasth Bharat: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences & Vice President of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, Dr Jitendra Singh has expressed hope that scientists, research scholars, and staff will work on issues that impact society at large and shall find solutions to critical problems related to environment and health.

He emphasised that a Vikskit Bharat is possible in a Swasth Bharat, and therefore, the critical role of research institutions like the CSIR-IITR comes into play.

To commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of CSIR-IITR, the Union Minister here on Tuesday inaugurated various facilities of the Institute like the NaMo-ATAL: Central Analytical Research Hub, VV Sansa: Referral Material Facility, and the operation hub of BioNEST.

The CSIR Vice President released a stamp on CSIR-IITR, CSIR-IITR’s Annual Report, and the first volume of Vish-Vigyan Sandesh Sankalan, which is a collation of articles in Hindi published by the Institute since 1995.

In the presence of the Union Minister, CSIR-IITR transferred the technology of VVSansa (Certified Reference Material) to the Gurugram-based FARE Labs Private Limited. Also, the Letter of Interest (LoI) on Oneer: Water Disinfection Device was received from Coimbatore-based Conway Water Purifier Private Limited. On this occasion, CSIR-IITR also launched two new products which are ready for commercial deployment. These include the Senze Scan and Aapatkaleen Aahar.

Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated a technology exhibition and announced the launch of the WARMEST Conference (scheduled for March 2025) and the EARTH25 Conference (scheduled for November 2025).

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences lauded the diverse R&D activities being carried out by the institute for the last 6 decades.

Dr Singh was hopeful that CSIR-IITR would handhold and support all sections of society and play a critical role in fulfilling the vision of Atmanirbhar and Saksham Bharat that the Prime Minister aspires to achieve.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhaskar Narayan, Director, CSIR-IITR, thanked all stakeholders and partners for placing their trust in the institute and assured that Team-IITR would leave no stone unturned to fulfil its ambitions. He profusely thanked the Hon’ble Minister for sparing his valuable time to visit the institute and mentioned that the Diamond Jubilee Celebration year is not only a time to reflect on the glorious past but also to chart the future course of action for the institute.

On this occasion, the Directors of Lucknow-based CSIR sister labs, namely Dr Radha Rangarajan, CSIR-CDRI, Dr Ajit Shashney, CSIR-NBRI, and Dr Prabodh Trivedi, CSIR-CIMAP, were also present.