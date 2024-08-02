Vikas Divyakirti announces Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to families of deceased UPSC aspirants

Founder of the Drishti IAS, Dr Vikas Divyakirti, has conveyed his condolences on the untimely and tragic demise of the four civil services aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar and Patel Nagar, and announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to their bereaved families.

Divyakirti, in a statement released by Drishti on Friday, said the organization knows that no amount of money can assuage the pain of losing children, yet the said financial assistance is a humble effort to express solidarity in this hour of grief.

The institute head has also mentioned that the time is certainly very difficult for the families of the four bright students, and the Drishti stands with them in their grief.

“We would be grateful if we can help the bereaved families in any way, during this time of grief or thereafter,” Divyakirti said, adding that, ”we will also remain committed to help all the current students of Rau’s IAS. We will provide them free academic support and classes for preparation of General Studies, Test Series and Optional subjects. Students who wish to avail this facility can contact the Help Desk present in our Karol Bagh office from Monday, 5th August 2024.”