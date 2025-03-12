Punjab Govt provides financial assistance of Rs 437.15 cr to PwDs

Punjab Social Security, Women, and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur has stated that financial assistance amounting to Rs 437.15 crore has been provided for the welfare of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the state.

Providing further details, Dr Baljit Kaur mentioned that approximately 2.71 lakh beneficiaries have been covered under this scheme, receiving financial assistance from the department totalling Rs 437.15 crore.

She further highlighted that the Punjab government has allocated a budget of Rs 461.50 crore for the welfare of persons with disabilities in the current financial year.

Cabinet Minister Dr Kaur reiterated that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is committed to assisting the poor and needy.

She urged officials to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive financial assistance on time. Additionally, she warned that any officer or employee found negligent in implementing government schemes would not be spared.

Dr Baljit Kaur also appealed to officials to implement social security schemes with complete transparency, ensuring that maximum people benefit from them.