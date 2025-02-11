Palamu villagers lead the fight against forest fires

Every summer, the forests of Palamu, home to the renowned Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), face a severe threat as wildfires rapidly spread, devastating vast stretches of land. In a proactive effort to curb this recurring crisis, the Forest Department has formed 60 teams comprising local villagers to prevent and control fires. Each team consists of 15 members and has received financial assistance of Rs 75,000 to procure essential firefighting equipment.

Wildfires in PTR have been a growing concern, with over 370 incidents recorded in 2024 alone, as compared to 345 in 2023. The decision to involve villagers directly in forest protection aims to create a more effective response system. These teams are now part of the Eco Development Committee (EDC) and will operate under its guidance to mitigate fire-related risks.

According to PTR Deputy Director Kumar Ashish, Jharkhand records the highest number of forest fires in PTR, prompting a shift toward a more community-driven fire management approach.

One of the primary causes of these fires is the traditional practice of burning dry leaves beneath mahua trees to facilitate fruit collection. This practice frequently leads to uncontrolled fires that spread across the forest. To address this issue, the forest department has distributed specialized nets as an alternative to open fires, although their availability remains limited. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted to educate villagers on fire prevention methods.

To further enhance fire management, satellite monitoring is being used to detect fire outbreaks in real time. Upon receiving alerts, EDC teams and villagers will be mobilized to take immediate action. Authorities believe that involving local villagers—who have an intimate knowledge of the forest—will significantly improve fire monitoring and response efforts.