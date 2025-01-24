Vijayasai Reddy quits RS and politics

Veteran YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has announced that he would resign from Rajya Sabha and quit politics. He said the decision to resign his seat was personal and denied that there was any pressure on him. He is the fourth Rajya Sabha MP from YSRCP to quit his membership.

The MP announced his decision to quit politics and resign from Rajya Sabha on social media platforms. Writing in Telugu, he stated, ” I am quitting politics. I am resigning from the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, 25th (January). I will not join any political party. I am not resigning for any other position, benefits or money.”

Advertisement

He went on to add that there was pressure on him to quit his membership. “This decision is completely mine. There is no pressure. No one influenced me. I am indebted to the YS family, which has believed in me and supported me for four decades, three generations,” said Vijayasai Reddy while thanking YS Jagan Mohon Reddy, the former Chief Minister and YSRCP president. Vijayasai Reddy served as a parliamentary party leader, a floor leader in the Rajya Sabha and the party’s national general secretary. He was one of the most trusted lieutenants of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister, Amit Shah. He went on to add, ” I have a political difference with the TDP. I have no personal differences with Chandrababu’s family. I have a long-standing friendship with Pawan Kalyan.”

Advertisement

With only 11 MLAs, YSRCP has no hope of sending another MP to Rajya Sabha in place of Reddy. The resignation of Vijayasai Reddy before the end of his tenure will pave the way for another NDA candidate to the Rajya Sabha.