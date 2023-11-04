Vijay Mishra sentenced to 15-year imprisonment in singer rape case

Former MLA from Gyanpur Vijay Mishra was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in the singer rape case with a fine of Rs one lakh rupee on Saturday by a Bhadohi Fast Track Court.

Vijay Mishra was found guilty in the (fast track) MP/MLA court in Bhadohi on Friday whereas his son Vishnu Mishra and grandson Jyoti, alias Vikas Mishra, were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

In the case of criminal intimidation (Section 506), two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 have been imposed. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Advertisement

Special Judge Subodh Singh, in his 54-page order, said that the jail term already spent in this case would be adjusted in the sentence. The amount of fine will be paid as compensation to the victim as per rules.

After the court order, the convicted former MLA was sent to Agra jail.

He was convicted by the court yesterday but the quantum of punishment was announced today.

A case was registered against six members of the Mishra family, including former MLA Vijay Mishra, in the case of grabbing a relative’s property in July 2020. Following it, he was arrested in Agar, in Madhya Pradesh.

After the arrest of the former MLA, a female singer from Varanasi filed a case of gang rape against the former MLA, his son, Vishnu Mishra, and grandson, Vikas Mishra, alleging that Vijay Mishra sexually assaulted her.

The hearing in the rape case lasted for three years.

Vijay Mishra, a four-time Gyanpur MLA, is currently lodged in Agra jail.

As a member of the Nishad Party, Vijay Mishra won the 2017 Legislative Assembly election from the Gyanpur constituency. He was expelled from the party in 2018, and despite being only an MLA, he supported the candidate of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Rajya Sabha.

Mishra has also been a member of the Samajwadi Party (SP), where he successfully fought in the 2002, 2012, and 2017 elections.