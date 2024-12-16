‘Vijay Diwas’ observed across J-K, Ladakh to celebrate India’s victory over Pak in 1971 war

The army on Monday observed Vijay Diwas across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to commemorate the supreme sacrifice made by gallant soldiers and defeat of Pakistan in 13 days to end the war on 16 December, 1971.

The Indo-Pak War – 1971, led to the liberation of Bangladesh. The occasion serves as a reminder of the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of the armed forces in safeguarding the nation.

On the occasion, Northern Army Commander, Lt. General MV Suchindra Kumar, laid the wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial in Udhampur and paid homage to the gallant soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces.

He interacted with veterans who continue to inspire through their legacy of courage and dedication.

The Tiger Division of the Indian Army celebrated 53 glorious years of India’s victory over Pakistan at the Balidan Stambh war memorial in Jammu.

To commemorate the event, Deputy General Officer Commanding (Dy GOC), Tiger Division laid wreath at ‘Eternal Flame’ of the memorial to pay tribute to the fallen heroes with ceremonial guard of honour in presence of other ranks of the Tiger Division.

Balidan Stambh depicts ‘Tower of Sacrifice’ and was constructed to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of war heroes in service of the nation. The monument is the country’s tallest war memorial with a tower height of 60 meters. In addition to the tower of Sacrifice, the memorial comprises 52 memorial pillars with 7512 names of bravehearts and murals of 9 Param Veer Chakra awardees and 27 Ashok Chakras awardees.

The Tiger Division also organised a volleyball match near the Indo-Pak border at Suchetgarh near here.

Indian Army commemorated Vijay Diwas with a solemn ceremony at the Hall of Fame, Leh, to honour the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

Major General Dinesh Kumar Singh, Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps, led the tribute by laying a wreath.