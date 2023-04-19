The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a sub-divisional office (SDO) of the Mining Department, Sarbjit, and his driver Mani Ram, posted at Hoshiarpur. They were caught taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 red handed.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the VB said the accused have been arrested on a complaint of Rajinder Singh, a resident of village Pur Hiran, Hoshiarpur district.

The complainant was engaged in filling plots of under construction houses with loose earth and used to carry the trolleys filled with soil. The complainant alleged the SDO and his driver demanded Rs 40,000 as a bribe per month to run his business smoothly.

The spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of the complaint the VB unit of Jalandhar range has laid a trap and both the accused have been arrested on the spot while accepting bribe money of Rs 40,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The bribe money was also recovered by the VB team on the spot.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the said accused at VB police station Jalandhar.