Ludhiana: Assistant sub-inspector, aide held for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

Ludhiana Range of Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday caught an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted at Tibba police station in the district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a woman to settle a complaint filed against her, officials said.

According to officials, the accused ASI was identified as Satnam Singh. Balbir Singh, the ASI’s aide, was also arrested from his house at Mohalla Jagdishpura in connection to the case. An official spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said, “The accused ASI has been caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant, Daljeet Kaur, a resident of Ram Nagar (Ludhiana), through a person named Balbir Dhillon, to settle a complaint filed against her.”

The accused ASI had demanded Rs 1,40,000 and agreed at Rs 60,000.

The spokesman said that the complaint claimed that she had already paid Rs 3000 to him on July 18, 2023.

A case under Section 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and also under Section 120-B of IPC has been registered against both the accused at Police Station VB, Ludhiana Range. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Advertisement