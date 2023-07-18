Pearls Group Scam: VB arrests CA Dang for verifying fake documents

Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested Chartered Accountant (CA) Jaswinder Singh Dang resident of Ludhiana for verifying the fake documents in connection with Pearls Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) scam.

An official spokesperson of the VB said the arrest has been made after the investigation in the first information report (FIR) on 21 February 2023 under Sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 384, 120-B of IPC registered at Police Station Punjab State Crime, SAS Nagar.

He said an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of PACL was shown to be held at Ms PACL Limited’s registered office in Jaipur (Rajasthan), which had been closed since seven to eight years, and also appointed three new Directors of PACL using forged documents.

"Jaswinder Singh Dang, Chartered Accountant in conspiracy with co-accused, verified the fake documents as genuine and uploaded the same on Ministry of Corporate Affairs' website regarding appointment of three new directors namely Hirdeypal Singh Dhillon, Sandeep Singh Mahal and Dharmendra Singh Sandhu despite the fact that he had knowledge that the meeting actually didn't take place," he said.

The spokesperson said Dang was also aware that around five crore poor and gullible investors have invested around Rs 50,000 crores in PACL and a Committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd) R.M. Lodha has been constituted by SEBI pursuant to the order of Supreme Court of India to sell the properties of PACL Ltd and using the sale proceeds to refund the investors who have invested their money in PACL Ltd.