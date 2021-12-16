Vietnamese Parliamentary delegation meets Speaker Om Birla

A Vietnamese Parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today.

Birla said Vietnam is an important pillar of India’s Act East policy and a key partner for the Indo-Pacific goals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Vietnam in 2016 and there was a virtual summit between the Prime Ministers of the two countries in December 2020, he said.

The Speaker expressed satisfaction that from political exchanges to the fields of defence, trade, commerce, and culture, the bilateral relations between the two countries had emerged stronger.

Birla stressed that India wants to further strengthen the India-Vietnam Parliamentary Diplomacy. He said that for this purpose, the Indian Parliament is forming an India-Vietnam Friendship Group so that representatives of both the Parliaments could give a new dimension to the Parliamentary relations between the two countries through sustained and mutual dialogue.

Birla expressed confidence that cooperation in sustainable development and green economy are new opportunities for future partnership between the two countries.

He noted that the Prime Ministers of India and Vietnam have made several important announcements to tackle climate change during the COP-26 meeting which will have good results in the long term.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Narayan Rane, and several MPs attended the meeting.