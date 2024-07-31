Vietnamese delegation visits Odisha varsity for academic, cultural exchange

An eight-member delegation from the Saigon International University of Vietnam arrived here on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) on an academic and cultural exchange program.

Led by Mr. Phuoc Minh Hiep, Deputy Director, the delegation had an interaction with SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Pradipta Kumar Nanda, faculty members and other senior officials of SOA for a briefing about the university.

The visit is aimed to foster closer ties between the two institutions and open up new avenues for academic collaboration and cultural exchange.

The delegation, which includes faculty and students, will have engagements with faculties of medical and education informatics, computer science, Artificial Intelligence and hospitality management during their visit. The members shall also go round the training facilities related to the departments to understand the infrastructure and methodologies.

The visit also includes trips to cultural and historical sites in Bhubaneswar city. The Saigon International University is located in Ho Chi Minh City.

The other members of the delegation include Prof. Tran Cong Hung, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Technology of SIU, Dr. Dinh Thi Thu Huong, Deputy Head and Dr. Dao Van Tuyet, Lecturer in the department, Dr. Huynh De Thu, Head of the Department of Data Science and Ms. MA Truong Thi Hai Thuan, Lecturer in the Department of Hospitality Management. Besides, two students Ms. Voong Tieu Hoa and Mr. Nguyen Truong Cong Nhi, are also part of the delegation.