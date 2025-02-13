Odisha varsity observes World Radio Day

At a time when transistors have become obsolete, the SOA Community Radio 90.4 on Thursday observed World Radio Day with focus on the theme of climate change.

The programme was attended by community members, students and faculties of SOA Deemed to be University.

SOA Community Radio, as it is known, has been playing an enduring role in informing, connecting and educating listeners while spreading awareness about various subjects. The theme for this year’s World Radio Day is ‘Radio and Climate Change’.

“On this Radio Day, we celebrate not just the past and present of radio but also its future with the youth and the community in an increasingly digital world,” said Ms. Honey Patnaik, Officer-in-charge of SOA Community Radio.