Kathakar Festival celebrates global storytelling, music, cultural exchange

India’s biggest storytelling festival, the Kathakar International Storytellers Festival, took place from January 31 to February 2 at Sunder Nursery in Delhi.

The festival brought together a diverse range of artists from various genres, offering an eclectic mix of events. These included captivating storytelling sessions, musical performances, film screenings, and much more, creating a vibrant atmosphere of creativity and cultural exchange.

Advertisement

The Kathakar International Storytellers Festival, founded in 2010 under UNESCO’s aegis by NGOs Nivesh and HHACH, aims to preserve and promote storytelling. It also reaches out to underprivileged and differently-abled children, with special sessions organized at hospitals and institutions.

Advertisement

This year, storytelling sessions were held for children in cancer wards, faith-based school students, and others. The festival is patronized by renowned singer Mohit Chauhan and founded by the Gahilote sisters—Rachna, Prarthana, and Shaguna.

During the festival, foreign storytellers like Usifu Jalloh (Sierra Leone), Polina Tšerkassova (Estonia), and Naama Tel Tsur (Israel) won the hearts of Delhiites with their unique storytelling styles. Particularly Usifu, who captivated the audience by sharing the magic of Hindi film songs alongside his tales.

Usifu is an accomplished, award-winning storyteller, performer, and educator with over 25 years of experience in arts education. His multicultural roots are deeply influenced by his Sierra Leonean heritage and the diverse artists and audiences he has encountered during his storytelling journey across the globe.

Naama Tel Tsur from Israel brought together nature and narrative through her unique approach to storytelling. She leads storytelling workshops in natural settings like forests, parks, and heritage sites, helping participants explore how nature enhances personal expression and connection.

She captivated the audience with the enchanting Jewish folktale of King Solomon and the magical ring. The tale unfolded as King Solomon challenged his wise minister, Benaiah Ben Yehoyada, to find a ring with the extraordinary power to make a happy person sad and a sad person happy. Filled with wisdom, intrigue, and a timeless lesson in humility, the story left the audience both reflective and mesmerized.

Polina Tšerkassova, a storyteller, musician, and cultural anthropologist from Estonia, comes from a family of storytellers. She blends her narratives with the sounds of rare instruments she has collected from around the world, including the African Ngoni, Persian Setar, Turkish Rebab, and Estonian Kannel, among others. Polina performs widely in Estonia, viewing music as a powerful storytelling medium.

At the festival, Polina beautifully narrated tales of love, emphasizing how small gestures and thoughtful efforts play a vital role in deepening connections and nurturing lasting relationships.

Through her storytelling, accompanied by the enchanting sounds of rare instruments, she encouraged the audience to reflect on the power of these seemingly simple actions and their profound impact on love and human connection.

In the evening, a session featuring director Anurag Basu and singer Mohit Chauhan was moderated by Prarthana Gahilote. Both Anurag and Mohit shared their experiences with the audience and addressed their questions. Anurag reflected on his days in film and television, discussing how the style of storytelling has evolved and how audience preferences have shifted.

Bhupinder Babbal, known for Arjan Valley Ve, energized the audience with his lively performance, getting everyone dancing and singing along to his Punjabi hits.

Afterwards, the eagerly awaited session with Lucky Ali and Mohit Chauhan, moderated by Prarthana Gahilote, was filled with laughter and camaraderie. The two singers jokingly interacted with the audience, reciting lines from their songs, leaving everyone captivated by Lucky Ali’s charm. Time flew by, and the crowd was immersed in the magic of their music.