Vidhan Sabha passes Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Bill, 2024

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government has decided to secure the services of 1.2 lakh employees engaged under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) and outsourcing policy until their retirement and for this, the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Bill, 2024 has been passed in the Vidhan Sabha.

Furthermore, a separate bill would be introduced to secure the services of employees having a monthly salary above Rs 50,000 per month, said the Chief Minister while replying to the questions raised by the Opposition regarding this Bill in the ongoing session of the Vidhan Sabha here on Monday.

Chief Minister Saini said that during the Congress tenure, employees engaged through outsourcing policy were exploited. Contractors did not pay full wages, and any employee who raised their voice was terminated, causing distress to employees. However, the present state government has introduced systematic changes to correct these flawed policies. As part of this effort, the government established the HKRNL on April 1, 2022.

Advertisement

He said that the Nigam not only ensures complete transparency in the recruitment process, but has also saved the employees working on the outsourcing from the exploitation of the contractors.

The Chief Minister said that all the contractual employees already working were ported into this system, and new deployment was also made with utmost transparency.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has set parameters under the Deployment of Contractual Policy, giving weightage based on unemployment in a household, age, and skills. This initiative has helped youth from economically weaker families secure jobs, said Chief Minister Saini.

Divulging the details regarding reservations being given in the deployments made through HKRNL, the Chief Minister stated that 28 percent reservation was provided to Scheduled Castes, benefitting 37,404 youth. Similarly, 32 percent reservation was given to the Backward Classes, helping 41,376 youth to secure deployment, while 53,993 youth from the General category were also deployed.

The Chief Minister said that apart from the deployment process being done through the Nigam, the state government will soon start the recruitment of the 2 lakh regular posts in a transparent manner, without ‘Parchi Kharchi.’

He also said that the government is considering measures to ensure job security for employees working in universities and are getting monthly remuneration of above Rs 50,000. He assured that no injustice will be done to them.

The Chief Minister said that before the elections, the Opposition used to make tall claims that if they came to power, they would abolish the HKRNL. However, our government has ensured complete job security for all contractual employees so that they can play a vital role in Haryana’s development, said Chief Minister Saini.