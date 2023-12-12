VIDEO: Vasundhara Raje’s reaction after reading Bhajanlal Sharma’s name as new Rajasthan CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday threw yet another surprise by announcing first time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as the new chief minister of Rajasthan. Sharma, who won the recently held assembly elections from Jaipur’s Sanganer constituency, will take oath as CM on December 15.

According to reports, Sharma was not aware he will be made the chief minister, let alone other leaders and MLAs. Even central observers Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey were given a sealed envelope that carried Sharma’s name.

When Vasundhara Raje opened the chit that carried Bhajanlal Sharma’s name, she too appeared shocked. A video of the moment when Vasundhara opened the chit is now going viral on social media.

Advertisement

In the viral video, Rajnath Singh is seen asking Vasundhara to open the chit. After reading the name, the former CM appeared shocked as she murmured Bhajanlal Sharma.

Take a look at the viral video

After that, Vasundhara proposed Sharma’s name for the next Rajasthan chief minister. The announcement promoted an extended moment of pin-drop silence in the meeting room.

According to reports, initially only a few MLAs supported the proposal, prompting Rajnath Singh to ask legislators if they had another name in the mind. However, they didn’t name anyone and the proposal was accepted with the consensus of all the elected legislators.

Sharma will have two deputies – Jhotwara MLA Diya Kumari and Dudu MLA Premchand Bairwa.

Soon after the legislature party meeting, a BJP delegation, including the CM-designate, reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 15 in Jaipur.