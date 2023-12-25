Video: Tourist drives Mahindra Thar through river to avoid Himachal traffic jam; challaned

Tens of thousands of tourists from across the country have thronged Himachal Pradesh in the last couple of days to celebrate Christmas. However, this sudden rise in tourist influx triggered massive traffic jams in several areas, including Manali, Kulu, Lahaul and Spirit.

A video is now going viral on social media which shows a tourist driving his Mahindra Thar SUV through a river to avoid the long lines of traffic jam.

The video is from Lahaul Spiti where the tourist drove his car through the Chandra River. Fortunately, the water level in the river was not too high and he managed to cross the river safely.

Advertisement

However, the police also took congizance of the viral video and issued a challan under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Additionally, police personnel have been deployed to the area to stop further attempts to cross the river.

“Recently, a video went viral in which a Thar is crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. The said vehicle has been challenged under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and to ensure that no one commits such an offence in the future, the district police have deployed police personnel at the said place,” Himachal police SP Mayank Chaudhry said.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Challan issued after a video of driving a Thar in Chandra River of Lahaul and Spiti went viral on social media. SP Mayank Chaudhry said, “Recently, a video went viral in which a Thar is crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. The said… pic.twitter.com/V0a4J1sgxv — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023