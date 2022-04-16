Vice President performs pooja at Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today performed pooja at historic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of India and the entire world.

Naidu visited the newly-built Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Corridor along with his spouse Usha Naidu, and was briefed about the project by officials.

He paid floral tributes at the Bharat Mata statue in the temple premises. Later, in a facebook post, he described Kashi Vishwanath as “a glorious symbol of our Sanatan Paramapra, our faith and our resistance to oppressors.”

The Vice President performed pooja and aarti at the famed Kal Bhairav temple also. Shri Kal Bhairav is also known as the ‘Kotwal of Kashi’ and the protector of the city.

During his Varanasi tour, the Vice President visited the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sthal located at Padav and appreciated the 3-D virtual reality show depicting the life journey Pt Deendayal.

He wrote in the visitors’ book ”Pt. Deendayal was a profound philosopher, organiser par excellence and a leader who maintained the highest standards of personal integrity. His life and philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’ and ‘Integral Humanism’ have been a source of guidance and inspiration to the nation. Uplifting the downtrodden and bringing happiness to the most deprived sections will be the best tribute we can pay to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay. Let us all work towards this end to make Bharat a happy and prosperous nation.”