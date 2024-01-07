Vice President inaugurates 500th centre of ‘Ek Se Shrestha’ in Hamirpur

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar lauded ‘Ek Se Shrestha’ being run by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur in his parliamentary constituency Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh for the all-round development of the students of the area.

While addressing the annual function of the educational program in Hamirpur on Saturday, he said: “It is a matter of joy for me to inaugurate the 500th centre of Ek Se Shrestha. Becoming a Member of Parliament for four consecutive terms and discharging one’s responsibilities with devotion is not an easy task. Every work of Anurag Thakur is 24 carat gold for public welfare. That is why I also ask many other members to adopt the Anurag Model of Involvement for Development.”

“During my visit to Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, I was apprised that many unique programs of Anurag Thakur are very popular here. Many programs like Sansad Mobile Health Service, Khel Mahakumbh, Hunar Se Shikhar are not only benefiting all sections of the society here but are also being adopted as a model in the entire country,” he said.

Dhankhar further said that the country has progressed a lot in the last decade.

“What could not be done in the last three decades was done last September during a special session in the new Parliament House. Giving one-third reservation to women in the Assemblies and Parliament of the entire country is historic. It is the responsibility of every Indian to make India a developed nation by 2047,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was also present on the occasion, appreciated the commendable work done for his parliamentary constituency.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always said that an MP should be known not only as a leader but also for the work of public welfare and service in the area. Anurag Thakur has followed it brilliantly,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion Anurag Thakur said: “Education is the birth right of every child coming from any economic background and to fulfill this right ‘Ek Se Shrestha’ program was launched. It is an initiative to ensure access to quality education and provide holistic development to students. Free classes after school hours are provided to the children.”

“Today Ek Se Shresth centers are being run in 5 districts of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. Launched on 5 October 2021 on the occasion of World Teacher’s Day, this program is an attempt to solve the three problems of Himachal Pradesh – employment, immigration and economy through education,” he said.

It was started from one centre and now there are more than 9000 children in 500 centres, he said, adding that the average number of students in each center is 19 today.