Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu decodes Modi phenomenon at release of book ‘Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery’

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today decoded what he called the ‘Modi phenomenon’ with an elaborate exposition of attributes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other factors that contributed to it.

Speaking at the release of “Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery,” a book of 21 articles by 22 domain experts on Modi’s performance as Chief Minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister in 20 years since 2021, Naidu described Modi as one of the most popular and iconic leaders of modern India.

In his 35-minute exploration of the mind, methods, and vision of Modi, the Vice President listed various attributes that made the Prime Minister a unique leader and performer furthering the interest of Gujarat earlier and of India now as Prime Minister.

Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, other senior ministers, Members of Parliament, senior Government Officials, and dignitaries from various fields were present.

Referring to the attributes that underlined the success of the Prime Minister, Naidu listed, first, the early experiential journey of Modi after leaving home at the tender age of 17 years in search of self, the people, and the country through extensive travels and socio-cultural work.

Secondly, a deep understanding of the struggles of Indians and India and their potential; thirdly, abiding faith in the potential of individuals and India; and fourthly, courage to dream big and the resoluteness to convert Sankalp into Siddhi.

Modi’s other qualities were thinking big and acting on the scale; the ability to take bold decisions; Being undeterred by temporary failures and episodic surprises; Passion, energy, and hard work; Thinking and acting differently; Converting crisis into opportunity; Adopting a bottom-up approach for policymaking and execution ensuring people’s participation; and Quest for details and comprehensive assessment of issues and consequences.

Modi had the attributes of deploying the experiences and results of Gujarat experiments for the evidence-based formulation of policies and programmes at the national level; Extensive adoption of technology for effective governance; and Passionate promotion of the mantra of ‘Perform, Reform, and Transform,” Naidu said.

Referring to the quintessential and transformational leadership of the Prime Minister, Naidu said; “Even his detractors agree that Modi is now a phenomenon at the national and international level due to which India is being regarded and respected”.

The Vice President said that being aware of India being big in numbers with humongous problems, Prime Minister Modi thinks big executes in scale and speed.

As a result, he said, over 45 crore bank accounts have been opened for the unreached; over 12 crore toilets and three crore houses have been built; five crore MUDRA loans have been sanctioned to make entrepreneurs out of the unheard of; over Rs. 20 crore have been transferred to the beneficiaries under 320 schemes under DBT by effectively harnessing the technology.

Besides, eight crore LPG cylinders have been given to relieve poor women from the drudgery of using firewood for kitchen, and piped water supply connections given to 19 crore households, the Vice President said.