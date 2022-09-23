DBT biggest achievement of Centre: former VP Naidu

Counting Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) as the biggest achievement of the Union government, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said it freed people from the shackles of middlemen, ensuring endpoint delivery of welfare measures.

It was stated by Naidu during a function.

Naidu unveiled the book “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas”, a collection of selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur in the function organised by the Directorate of Publications Division. The book is a compilation of 86 speeches of the Prime Minister from May 2019 to May 2020 on various subjects.

Book, #SabkaSaathSabkaVikasSabkaVishwas gives readers a glimpse into @narendramodi Ji’s vision for India’s future & a clear roadmap of journey ahead, through his speeches on diverse topics of national importance. Compliments to @MIB_India @ianuragthakur on this splendid effort. pic.twitter.com/fn2HTRYBLH — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) September 23, 2022

On the occasion, the former Vice President said the book is a significant contribution to widen the understanding of the challenges being faced by the nation and the concerted efforts being made to overcome them.

The current government, he said, is working under the broader philosophy of ‘Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhawantu’.

Naidu further said good schemes have been launched earlier also he said, but only the current Prime Minister, leading from the front, is ensuring all programmes adhere to set timelines and targets, he is hands on and ensures continuous monitoring and eventual delivery.

With his gift of enormous communication skills, Naidu said, PM Modi can connect with all the people of the country alike.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu recalled the time the vision of opening crores of bank accounts appeared unattainable, but under the able-leadership of PM Modi, the target was achieved very quickly.

“When previously schemes were identified either as Government or political, PM Modi understood that realization of a goal depended hugely on the involvement of people. Swachha Bharat Abhiyan was thus envisioned by the Prime Minister as a Jan Andolan (people’s movement),” Naidu said.

Naidu summed up by commenting that “for long people have said that India does not speak from a position of strength and stature. With the advent of PM Modi, India is now a force to reckon with and India’s voice is heard by all”.

Speaking on triple talaq, the Kerala Governor said getting rid of this evil, which had been thriving for centuries, is no small achievement.

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, speaking about the book, remarked that the book has compiled 86 speeches of the Prime Minister in 10 chapters and elucidates his deep understanding of complex societal issues and his clear vision. The compilation, the Union Minister said, is going to be very useful for future historians.