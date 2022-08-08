Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said several decisions taken by the outgoing vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will be remembered for the upward journey of the House and complimented the Vice-President on his witty one-liners.

Modi made the observation while bidding farewell to the outgoing vice-president Naidu in the House.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the systems established by the vice-president, who is ex-officio Chairman of the Upper House, took the productivity of the House to newer heights. During the years of his leadership, productivity of the House increased by 70 per cent, attendance of the Members increased, and a record 177 bills were passed or

discussed. “You have taken so many decisions that will be remembered for the upward journey of the Upper House,” he said.

The Prime Minister remembered many moments that were marked by the wisdom and wit of Naidu. Noting the change of complexion of leadership in New India, the Prime Minister said: “When we mark August 15 this year, it will be an Independence Day when the President, Vice- President, Speaker and Prime Minister would have been born after Independence. And that too, each of them belong to very simple backgrounds. This has a great symbolic value and is a glimpse of a new era,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the Vice President’s continuous encouragement to the youth of the country in all the roles he undertook in public life and always promoted young Members in the House also. “As our Vice-President, you devoted a lot of time to youth welfare. A lot of your programmes were focused on Yuva Shakti”, he added.

Further, the Prime Minister noted that 25 per cent of the Vice President’s speeches, outside the House, were among the youth of the country.

Underlining his close association with Naidu in various capacities, the PM appreciated the Vice President’s ideological commitment as party worker, work as MLA, activity level as a parliamentarian, organisational skills as the President of BJP, his hard work and diplomacy as Minister and his dedication and dignity as the Vice-President and the Chairman of the House.

The Prime Minister said that people in public life can learn a lot from Naidu.

Highlighting the wit and word power of the Vice President, he said: “Your each word is heard, preferred, and revered and never countered. The one liners of Naidu Ji are famous. They are wit liners. His command over the languages has always been great.”

Both in the House and outside, massive expressive skills of the Vice President have made a great impact.”There is both depth and substance in what Naidu ji says, it is as direct as incomparable, there is both wit and weight, warmth as well as wisdom in what you say,” the Prime Minister said.

He also talked about V-P’s love for his mother tongue. He said “One of the admirable things about Venkaiah ji is his passion towards Indian languages. This was reflected in how he presided over the House. He contributed to increased productivity of the Rajya Sabha.”

The Prime Minister lauded the tactful, wise and firm conduct of the House by the

Vice-President and praised him for holding a firm belief that beyond a point, disruption in the House becomes contempt of the house.

“I see the maturity of democracy in your standards,” the Prime Minister said.

He appreciated the adjustment, communication and coordination with which he kept the House going even during the difficult moments. The Prime Minister praised Naidu’s view ‘let Government propose, let Opposition oppose and let the House dispose’.

“This House has the right to accept, reject or amend the proposals from the other House but our democracy does not envisage stalling the proposals received from the other House,” he said.