US Vice-President & family visit Taj Mahal, find it ‘amazing’

US Vice President James David Vance visited the 17th-century ‘Monument of Love’ Taj Mahal with his wife and three children here on Wednesday. Though the weather was hot, the guests enjoyed their trip thoroughly.

The family, including wife Usha, sons Vivek, Ivan, and daughter Mirabel, also posed for pictures at the world-famous ‘Diana Bench’ — the marble seat that gained global fame after Princess Diana’s solitary 1992 photograph.

Advertisement

Vance, carrying his daughter, looked around the Taj Mahal complex. All three children appeared in Indian colours. Both sons wore similar traditional kurta-pajamas while the daughter sported a lehenga.

Advertisement

Vance wrote in the Taj Mahal’s visitor book,”The Taj Mahal is amazing. A testament to true love, human ingenuity, and a tribute to the great country of India. Thank You”. He also wrote his name and that of his three children, along with their ages, at the top of the page.

It is being reported that Vance also read what US President Donald Trump wrote in the visitor’s book when he visited here in February 2020.

During his tour of the Taj Mahal, the US VP asked the guide, Nitin, several questions about the Taj. He asked several questions, including the time taken to construct the monument, who got it constructed, and the objective behind it. When he reached the main tomb, he also enquired about the mosaic inside the Taj.

The guide informed the guests that there are 50 wells in the foundation of the Taj Mahal. The entire weight of this building rests on these wells. At the time of the construction of the Taj Mahal, ebony and mahogany wood were put in these wells. The wells were made in such a way that they continued to get moisture from the water of the Yamuna River. The information that surprised the Vance family was that the longer the Ebony wood remains in water, the stronger it becomes.

Although US Vice President Vance and his family, who came to see the Taj, were uncomfortable due to the heatwave conditions, they fully enjoyed the tour.

Guide Nitin said that after coming from the main dome, Vance left the children outside and went inside again to understand in detail about the Taj.

The Guide told him that the US President also liked the Taj very much and has praised the beauty of the Taj.

He said that the children of the Vice President asked him how stones were brought here to build this building, and he replied to them that they were brought on elephants.

The US Vice President stayed in Agra for about two and a half hours and thereafter returned to Jaipur.

Recognised as a state guest, Vice-President Vance was accorded a warm and ceremonial welcome by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who received him at the Technical Airport of Agra Air Force Station.

As Vice-President Vance’s special aircraft touched down at 9:15 am, Chief Minister Adityanath extended a heartfelt welcome, presenting a bouquet and greeting Vance and his family with traditional Indian hospitality. The gracious reception visibly pleased the US Vice-President, who expressed his gratitude before proceeding directly to visit the iconic Taj Mahal.

As the motorcade made its way through the city, schoolchildren lined the streets waving the flags of India and the United States, cheerfully welcoming the dignitary and his family.

Cultural programmes to be held at eight places have been cancelled due to the Pahalgam terror attack.

For Vice-President Vance’s visit to Agra, the city was adorned with vibrant decorations stretching from the airport to the Taj Mahal. Roads were lined with the national flags of India and the United States, symbolising the strong bilateral ties.

Colorful rangolis, intricate sand art, and eye-catching decorations graced key roundabouts, creating a festive atmosphere. Large hoardings and welcome banners added to the visual grandeur along the entire route, reflecting Agra’s warm reception for the distinguished guest.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the high-profile visit. The 12-kilometre stretch from the airport to the Taj Mahal via Shilpgram was under heavy security cover. US security agencies had been stationed in Agra for three days prior, and the entire route was declared a zero-traffic zone during the movement of the Vice-President’s convoy.

Vance is on a four-day tour of India. He reached Delhi on Monday. Vance, with his family, visited the Akshardham temple, met PM Narendra Modi in the evening. After this, he saw the fort of Amer in Jaipur on Tuesday.