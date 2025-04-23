UP CM Yogi extends warm welcome to US Vice President JD Vance in Agra

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his family, arrived in Agra on Wednesday amid tight security to visit the iconic Taj Mahal after touring Jaipur’s Amber Fort. He and his family stayed at Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace during his India visit.

Recognised as a state guest, Vice President Vance was accorded a warm and ceremonial welcome by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who received him at the Technical Airport of Agra Air Force Station.

As Vice-President Vance’s special aircraft touched down at 9:15 AM, Chief Minister Adityanath extended a heartfelt welcome, presenting a bouquet and greeting Vance and his family with traditional Indian hospitality. The gracious reception visibly pleased the US Vice-President, who expressed his gratitude before proceeding directly to visit the iconic Taj Mahal.

US Vice President’s India-origin wife Usha, sons Vivek, Ivan, and daughter Meerabel are also with him. They reached the Taj Mahal directly from the airport.

Vance will stay in Agra for about 2.45 hours. His wife and daughter emerged from the plane in Agra, then his sons, and finally Vance.

Vance’s entire family is seen in Indian colours. Both sons wore similar traditional kurta-pajamas, and the daughter sported a lehenga.

Thousands of people have gathered on both sides of the roads in Agra to see the Vance Family. However, the police did not allow more people to gather due to security reasons. The route for Vance’s convoy was completely evacuated.

As the motorcade made its way through the city, schoolchildren lined the streets waving the flags of India and the United States, cheerfully welcoming the dignitary and his family.

Cultural programmes to be held at eight places have been cancelled due to the Pahalgam terror attack.

For Vice-President Vance’s visit to Agra, the city was adorned with vibrant decorations stretching from the airport to the Taj Mahal. Roads were lined with the national flags of India and the United States, symbolising the strong bilateral ties.

Colorful rangolis, intricate sand art, and eye-catching decorations graced key roundabouts, creating a festive atmosphere. Large hoardings and welcome banners added to the visual grandeur along the entire route, reflecting Agra’s warm reception for the distinguished guest.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the high-profile visit. The 12-kilometre stretch from the airport to the Taj Mahal via Shilpgram was under heavy security cover. US security agencies had been stationed in Agra for three days prior, and the entire route was declared a zero-traffic zone during the movement of the Vice-President’s convoy.

