VHP demands NIA probe in Jahangirpuri violence

Alleging that violent attacks carried out on Hanuman Jayanti in celebrations were terrorist attacks the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded a probe into the attacks by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

International joint general secretary of the VHP Surendra Jain claimed that the “jihadi terrorism bomb is ticking in Delhi which can explode any time”. Jain said, “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has become the sleeper cell of terrorists today. My demand is from the central government that an investigation should be done by the NIA because it involves the issue of national security.”

The VHP leader further said, “The jihadi mentality is definitely responsible for violence in Jahangirpuri and this is not only happening in India or Delhi but all over the world.”

There should not be any kind of politics regarding this attack by anyone. “This is not a normal attack. This is a pre-planned terrorist attack on Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi,” he alleged.

The Delhi police have arrested 20 people for their alleged involvement in the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city’s Jahangirpuri area, including the “main conspirators” behind the clashes and another person who allegedly fired at a sub-inspector.

