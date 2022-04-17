Jahangirpuri violence: History sheeter among 14 held

A day after the communal clashes in the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area, Delhi Police today arrested a 35-year-old history-sheeter who was involved in conspiring the communal clashes and 13 others in connection with the clashes.

The accused, identified as Ansar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault, the police said.

DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the accused Ansar was arrested after his name came up during the probe of the incident.

“During the probe of a case in Jahangirpuri violence, one of the conspirators namely Ansar has been arrested. He was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections & booked 5 times under Gambling Act & Arms Act,” Delhi Police said.

Further investigation is in progress, the senior official said. Fourteen persons have been arrested so far, in connection with a clash between two groups during a religious procession yesterday.

Criticising Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the Jahangirpuri violence, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Anil Chaudhary today called him an ‘irresponsible leader’ who is ‘not acting’ promptly to maintain peace and harmony in the national capital.

“Arvind Kejriwal is just playing the blame game. Why was security not provided when a procession was going? It is the responsibility of the Delhi government and the Central government. Delhi has been a model of peace and unity. Shiela ji handled such incidents well but Arvind Kejriwal is not acting”, said Anil Chaudhary.

Further attacking CM Arvind Kejriwal, he added, “This is a statement from an irresponsible leader. When Congress was in power, Shiela ji stood for the people and maintained peace and harmony. This is not the time for blame game but to maintain brotherhood.”

Condemning the Jahangirpuri violence, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir has said that it is against the thinking and culture of Delhi and urged people to maintain peace.

The BJP MP also demanded severe punishment for the culprits involved in the stone-pelting incident in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri following clashes between members of two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last evening. “The stone pelting on the procession is very sad. It is against the thinking and the culture of Delhi. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace and the culprits should be punished severely,” said Gautam Gambhir on Jahangirpuri violence.

As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in violence that erupted during Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

A huge deployment of security personnel has been stationed in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri today following violent clashes between two communities during a Shobha yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti last evening.

Apart from the Delhi Police, security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force and other forces also have been deployed in the C block of Jahangirpuri and the adjoining areas for maintaining law and order.

Besides, senior officials of the Delhi Police are also camping in the locality and maintaining a strict vigil on the situation.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in violence-hit Jahangirpuri of northwest Delhi today.

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession.

“After Delhi’s sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours,” said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak said the situation is under total control and the atmosphere is peaceful.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, according to official sources.

(With inputs from Agencies)