Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for creating an ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship to thrive and urged every Indian to adopt Atm-Nirbhar Bharat campaign to transform “Local” India into “Glocal” India.

Speaking at the virtual launch of Elyments mobile App through video conferencing from Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, the Vice President said the Atm-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan was aimed at giving a new boost and a quantum jump to the economic potential of the country by strengthening infrastructure, using modern technologies, enriching human resource, and creating robust supply chains.

Describing Atm-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan as a mission to galvanise the forces of growth across the country in various sectors of the economy, he said it was a launchpad for fostering entrepreneurship, nurturing innovation and creation of an ecosystem for rural-urban symbiotic development.

The Vice President said the call for Atm-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan was not a call for protectionism or isolationism, but for adopting a pragmatic development strategy that would enable the country to recognize and capitalize on its inherent strengths.

He said that it was quite appropriate that the Prime Minister has announced the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’ yesterday in the backdrop of India becoming one of the IT superpowers because of the talented scientists and technology experts.

He said it would encourage Indian IT specialists to prepare apps for various uses to enhance our quality of life. As the Prime Minister envisages, it would result in world-class Made in India apps and create an ‘Atmanirbhar App Ecosystem.