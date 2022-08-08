Rajya Sabha disrupted during most of the monsoon session

After the monsoon session began on July 18, work in the Rajya Sabha was disrupted for most of the time due to the uproar by the members of the Opposition on many issues including inflation. During the session, 23 members of the Opposition were suspended due to inappropriate conduct in the House. These members were suspended for the remainder of that week on 26, 27 and 28 July.

In his traditional address before adjourning the session sine die, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said a total of 16 sittings were held in this session. He said during this period more than 38 hours of work was done but due to the disruption, the work was disrupted for 47 hours.

The chairman said that out of 235 starred questions accepted, only 61 could be answered orally. He said that only five government bills could be discussed and passed during the session. Earlier, on Monday, Chairman Naidu was given farewell in the Upper House.

Leaders of various parties including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and several members lauded Naidu’s contribution, saying he conducted the proceedings of the House with fairness.