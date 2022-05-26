Vegetable prices continue to rise due to shortage of supply

Though the diesel and petrol prices have been reduced, the rising prices of vegetables, especially the tomatoes have started to pinch common man’s pocket hitting their kitchen budget hard.

While places in Mumbai reported price of tomatoes touching Rs 100 per kg, in Delhi-NCR also, the price of tomatoes inflated to Rs 70 to 80.

The price of lemon, which is used for basic summer drink also continue to be at Rs 100 to 150 kg with no reduction in sight yet.

According to the vegetable vendors too, there will be no reduction in price in the near future amid the shortfall in supply.

The vendors also said that these prices will increase further in the coming days as they argue “vegetables often become expensive during the rainy season”.

The traders at Azadpur and Ghazipur Mandi, which is Asia’s largest vegetable and fruit market said that the arrival of tomato (in the market) has fallen down to about a third, leading to a steep rise in its prices.

“In comparison to last few weeks, the supply for tomatoes has drastically fallen down. Due to shortage of supply, not just tomatoes, but lemon is also being sold in Delhi for Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg. Similarly, brinjal is at Rs 60 to 80 per kg, calabash (laoki) Rs 50, cauliflower Rs 100 to Rs 120, onion and potato Rs 40, capsicum Rs 100 to Rs 130, carrot Rs 80 and spinach is being sold at Rs 60 per kg,” stated the vendor.

Apart from the shortfall in supply, the vendors added, the farmers have not planted new crops due to fear of loss, which would further increase the prices of vegetables in coming days.