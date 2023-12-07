Vasundhara Raje’s son holding MLAs at resort, claims former BJP MLA amid row over CM post

Hemraj Meena, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and father of newly elected legislator Lalit Meena on Thursday alleged that party MP Dushyant Singh, son of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, held his son and some other MLAs from Jhalawar and Barra district at a resort in the outskirts of Jaipur.

Meena, former state BJP vice president, said that when he went to the hotel to take his son, another BJP MLA Kanwarlal tried to stop him and asked him to talk to Dushyant Singh before taking his son.

“…I had gone to take him (Lalit Meena) from ‘Apano Rajasthan Resort’…Dushyant Singh (BJP leader Vasundhara Raje’s son) took him along. Kanwarlal an MLA tried to stop me, he asked me to first talk to Dushyant Singh and then take him (Lalit Meena)…A total of five MLAs were there at the resort…,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Former State Vice President Hemraj Meena says, “…I had gone to take him (Lalit Meena) from ‘Apano Rajasthan Resort’…Dushyant Singh (BJP leader Vasundhara Raje’s son) took him along. Kanwarlal an MLA tried to stop me, he asked me to first talk to… pic.twitter.com/ihiKfFxVco — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 7, 2023

The BJP MLA’s father further said that the party’s Rajasthan election incharge Arun Singh and state unit president CP Joshi have been informed.

He further claimed that he could take his son along only after senior BJP leaders along with police reached the spot. The remaining five MLA, he alleged, have been shifted to another location.

The development comes amid suspense over BJP’s appointment of chief minister for Rajasthan. Being a two-time former CM, Dushyant’s mother Vasundhara Raje is seen as the top contender. She is currently in Delhi.

Earlier on Monday and Tuesday, more than 50 newly elected Rajasthan BJP MLAs has visited her Civil Lines residence. The meeting is being seen as a show of strength by Raje.

The BJP, according to reports, is planning to appoint a new face to lead the government in Rajasthan.