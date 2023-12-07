Vasundhara Raje meets JP Nadda amid suspense over Rajasthan CM post

The BJP is finding it hard to build consensus over Chief Minister’s post in three states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Among the three states, Rajasthan appears to be a bigger challenge for the saffron party known for its discipline as Vasundhara Raje, according to sources, is amassing MLAs to secure a third term as Chief Minister.

On Thursday, Raje met BJP national president JP Nadda as media reports claimed the the central leadership is planning to appoint a relatively new face as Rajasthan CM. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed Raje arriving at Nadda’s residence.

BJP has the clear majority in Rajasthan with 115 MLAs against Congress’ 69. Vasundhara Raje, according to sources, has the support of more than 40 MLAs.

According to some reports, nearly 70 MLAs have met her at her residence since December 3, when the election results were announced.

Her meeting with Nadda comes hours after Hemraj Meena, a former BJP MLA and father of the newly elected legislator Lalit Meena, alleged that her Son Dushyant Singh is holding five MLAs at resort along with his son.

Meena claimed that when he went to the hotel to take his son, another BJP MLA Kanwarlal tried to stop him and asked him to talk to Dushyant Singh before taking his son.

“…I had gone to take him (Lalit Meena) from ‘Apano Rajasthan Resort’…Dushyant Singh (BJP leader Vasundhara Raje’s son) took him along. Kanwarlal an MLA tried to stop me, he asked me to first talk to Dushyant Singh and then take him (Lalit Meena)…A total of five MLAs were there at the resort…,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The BJP MLA’s father further said that the party’s Rajasthan election incharge Arun Singh and state unit president CP Joshi have been informed.

He further claimed that he could take his son along only after senior BJP leaders along with police reached the spot. The remaining five MLA, he alleged, have been shifted to another location.