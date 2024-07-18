Gehlot assails BJP govts’ contradictory statements on coal mines’ approval to Rajasthan by Chhattisgarh

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has slammed the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh for making contradictory statements on the coal mines’ approval from the Hasdeo Aranya Coal fields.

“It is very surprising that there is a contradiction in the statements of the CM Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma and CM of Chhattisgarh Vishnudev Sai in which Bhajanlal said that the Chhattisgarh government has given permission to use 91.21 hectares of forest land of Parsa East and Kanta Basan (PEKB) coal block operated in Hasdeo Aranya Coalfield to supply coal to the power plants of Rajasthan. But today Chhattisgarh CM Sai says that there is no such thing”, Gehlot commented in his X post last night.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has claimed that the Chhattisgarh government has given permission to utilise 91.21 hectares of forest land although his counterpart Vishnu Dev Sai denied granting such an approval.

Advertisement

“The people of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh should be told the truth about this. Are the officers misleading both the Chief Ministers on this issue or both the Chief Ministers together are misleading the public as per their political interests? Both the governments need to be sensitive on an important issue like electricity, but who will benefit from such misleading politics”, Gehlot questioned.