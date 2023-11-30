ASI gets 10 days time to submit its report on Gyanvapi survey

A Varanasi court on Thursday gave 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit its scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi complex.

The ASI has sought 3 weeks time from the court to submit its report on November 28, the day they were supposed to file their report after being given 10 days additional time by the court. This would be third extension given to ASI to submit its report.

Now the court has fixed December 11 as the next date of hearing in the case and submission of the survey report by then.

District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwavesh was annoyed with the delay tactic of the ASI in submitting the report.

Lawyers of the opposition Anjuman Intejamia Masajid Committee had also objected to the delay in the report by the ASI. The Masjid Committee repeatedly objected to the demand for extension of time and demanded rejection of the ASI application.

District Judge’s court questioned the Government Council Amit Kumar why there is a delay in filing the report?

During the hearing ,the District Judge’s court expressed displeasure and said what is the meaning of repeatedly extending the time .

However, the Government Council defended the arguments given in the application by ASI for extention to submit survey report.

The council Amit Kumar said that archaeologists, epigraphists, chemists, surveyors, geophysics experts etc. have collected important evidence by conducting surveys. Its report is being prepared from the data collected.

“It is taking time to prepare the report of the survey conducted using GPR technology. ASI experts are working continuously,” he said .

On July 21 last, District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwavesh had ordered the survey of the Gyanvapi complex except the sealed bathroom. When ASI started the survey from July 24, Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee reached the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court stayed the survey order and ordered the Masjid Committee to approach the Allahabad High Court.

The High Court heard the arguments of both the parties and on August 4 upheld the order of the District Judge.

ASI started the survey from August 4, which continued till the end of October. On November 2, the ASI told the district judge’s court that the survey was completed, but additional time was needed to file the report.

ASI is taking time to prepare the report of the survey conducted using GPR technology.