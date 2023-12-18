ASI submits Gyanvapi survey report to Varanasi court

After many rounds of delay, the Archaeological Survey of India on Monday submitted its report on the scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The report was submitted in a sealed cover before Varanasi District Judge A K Vishvesha.

The court will discuss the report on December 21.

Advertisement

Before the submission of the report, the Muslim side had filed an application in the court demanding that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) present the report in a sealed cover. It has been said that no one should be allowed to make the report public without an affidavit.

However, the Hindu side prayed before the court to make the report public and sought directions for supplying its copies to all the parties involved.

The survey document has over 1,000 pages.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing the Hindu petitioners, said, “The report in a sealed cover was placed before the court by ASI’s standing counsel, Amit Srivastava.”

The ASI conducted the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi following the July 21 order of the district judge.

On August 4, the Supreme Court had refused to stop the Archaeological Survey of India from surveying the Gyanvapi mosque, except for the ‘wuzukhana’ area where a ‘shivlling’ was claimed to have been found last year.