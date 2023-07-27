Vande Bharat runs over man near Bhopal

A man was run over by the Vande Bharat Express train at Bairagarh railway station near Bhopal.

According to police, the deceased, Narayan Yadav (55), lived in a basti at Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh). He worked as a construction labourer at a site.

On Tuesday late evening at about 8 pm, he was returning home after work when he tried to cross the railway tracks to take a short cut to his home.

However, he did not notice the speeding Vande Bharat train coming on the same track and the train hit him.

He died on the spot and some people informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) post.

The GRP personnel recovered the body and sent it for postmortem on Wednesday, after which it was handed over to the family of the deceased.