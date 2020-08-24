The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till 31 December 2020.

The Ministry had earlier issued advisories on 30 March and 9 June this year regarding the extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30 September 2020.

Taking into consideration the situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents whose extension of validity could or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 01 February 2020 or would expire by 31 December 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31f December 2020.

Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till 31 December 2020.

This step of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is likely to help out the citizens in availing transport-related services.