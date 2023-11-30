Uttarkashi tunnel work to resume after addressing safety concerns

After the successful rescue of all 41 workers trapped for 17 days in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi—a part of the expansive Char Dham project—the nation heaved a sigh of relief. Plans are now underway to resume construction, with an emphasis on safety measures.

A senior official from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) informed about the forthcoming safety audit and repairs for the 4.5 km long Silkyara tunnel. This essential step precedes the continuation of work on the project. Reassurances were made regarding stringent precautions to ensure the tunnel’s safety this time. Meanwhile, the rescued workers are undergoing medical evaluation in the hospital. After enduring their ordeal, they have received health check-ups, and their condition is reported to be stable. Ongoing monitoring includes their mental well-being.

Despite the setback caused by the collapse, the 4.5-kilometre Silkyara tunnel, a critical component of the Char Dham Yatra All Weather Road, is slated to progress following a thorough safety review and necessary repairs. This ambitious Rs 12,000-crore initiative aims to guarantee continuous access to the revered towns of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath in Uttarakhand.

To ascertain the causes behind the collapse, the Uttarakhand government has formed a specialized six-member expert committee. Additionally, MoRTH is contemplating the formation of its own panel to delve deeper into the incident.