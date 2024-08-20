Uttarakhand’s monsoon session to see tabling of Rs 5,000-crore supplementary budget

The Uttarakhand government will have its monsoon session for the first time in state’s summer capital Gairsain from August 21 to pass Rs 5000 crore supplimentary budget.

The three-day session is being held in the new assembly building at Bharari Sain, six kilometres from Gairsain, after a gap of 17 months.

Decision to hold a brief assembly session in Bharari Sain was taken by the Dhami Government as no session was held here for nearly one and half years. Earlier, this year’s budget session was scheduled at Bharari Sain but it was cancelled after unanimous request by the MLAs from both ruling part and opposition.

The state government has planned to pass the Rs 5000-crore supplimentary budget to fund its developmental, especially infrastructural, projects for the next six months. Besides this nearly 500 questions have been lined up by the legislators to grill the ministers in the house.

An assembly session was held in Gairsain for the first time in July 2014 when Harish Rawat was the chief minister of the state. However. Gairsain was declared summer capital of the state by the former chief minister and Harish Rawat’s successor Teivendra Singh Rawat. After first assembly session it continued at least once in a year but this time gap was more than 17 months.