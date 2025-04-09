Delhi Assembly to be fully solar-powered prior monsoon session

In a significant step towards sustainability, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting at his office to finalize the plan regarding powering the entire complex with solar energy before the monsoon session.

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Assembly secretariat participated in the discussion, while a drone survey of the entire building’s rooftops was also conducted to identify optimal locations for solar panel installations.

Speaking about the initiative, Gupta said, “Through solar power, we are moving toward a self-reliant Assembly. This project will give Delhi Assembly a distinct identity across the nation. By embracing clean and green energy, we aim to set a precedent for other legislative bodies in the country,” he added.

The speaker further said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the nation is progressing towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Delhi Assembly is fully committed to energy conservation and environmental protection through the use of solar energy.”

Gupta directed the concerned officials to commence work on the project immediately and issue the tender by next week.

Under this project, a 500-kilowatt solar power system will be installed, which is expected to be completed within the next 60 days.

The system will not only meet the Assembly’s energy needs, but also generate 10 per cent surplus electricity.

This initiative is projected to save approximately Rs 15 lakh per month in electricity costs and significantly reduce government expenditure on power.

The step will also spread awareness amongst people related to Green Energy Goals and Zero Electricity Bill, and also promote clean energy usage in governance, while it will also reduce carbon footprint and public energy costs.