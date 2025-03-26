Efforts on to turn Delhi assembly into e-Vidhan Sabha in 100 days & conduct monsoon session using NeVA app: Gupta

Speaker Vijender Gupta, on the third day of the budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, emphasised the efforts to transform the assembly into an “e-Vidhan Sabha,” and stated that 100 days’ time has been set for the implementation in a bid to conduct Monsoon Session using National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

Gupta informed the legislators that on March 22, he had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, under which the entire funding for this project will be provided by the central government.

He said that the “e-Vidhan Sabha” project will make the House proceedings online and paperless.

The speaker explained that with the implementation of the initiative, the MLAs will have the facility to submit their notices online and access all Assembly records on their phones or tablets.

He said that the app will not only assist in assembly-related functions such as questions, agenda, discussions, legislative work, and committee functions, but will also prove useful in managing constituency-related issues.

According to the speaker, this application will be useful in addressing their constituency-related issues in a timely manner.

The speaker apprised that training sessions will be organised under this project, and a permanent facilitation center will be established in the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, where the legislators will be given practical training on the use of the application.

He said that the application will also be available on touch-screen desktops that are going to be installed at each member’s seat, and the same application could also be accessed through tablets or mobile devices.

Gupta thanked and appreciated the cooperation of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiran Rijiju and officials of the central government, with whose help this project will soon be implemented.

Speaker Gupta also said that the Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs Department, Information Technology and Finance Department of the Delhi Government have assured to provide all necessary assistance for the successful implementation of this project.

This project is a significant step towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “One Nation-One Application,” said Gupta, and called upon all departments to work together for the successful implementation of this new technology.

He said that this proposal had been pending for a long time, and during the previous 10 years, no work was done in this regard.