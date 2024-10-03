Uttarakhand resumes historic aerial Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage after a 4-year hiatus

The Uttarakhand Tourism Department on Thursday resumed its aerial Mount Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage after a four-year hiatus, as the first batch of five pilgrims paid obeisance to the abode of Lord Shiva in Tibet for the first time from Indian soil. The pilgrimage had been on hold since 2020 due to China’s stringent conditions imposed on Indian pilgrims wishing to enter Tibet in the wake of clashes between the two armies along the LAC.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Department conducted the first successful aerial pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, along with other sites such as Adi Kailash and Om Parvat, from Indian soil on October 3, as previously announced. The darshan of Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake was completed from Old Lipulekh Peak, nearly 5,600 metres above sea level in Pithoragarh, where the pilgrims paid their respects to the deity via helicopter.

A batch of five pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab paid obeisance to Mount Kailash, which stands at 5,638 metres above sea level, and to Mansarovar Lake in Tibet. The pilgrims began their journey to Kailash Mansarovar on Wednesday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and were able to see Mount Kailash from Old Lipulekh Peak along with Om Parvat on Thursday.

Notably, Old Lipulekh Peak, which offers a clear view of Mount Kailash, was discovered a few months ago by a team of officials from the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Following this discovery, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department made the necessary preparations to launch a five-day, four-night tour package that includes the darshan of Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash, and Om Parvat from Indian soil. The mode of darshan was aerial via helicopter, taking sorties from Pithoragarh to Gunji and back.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “The implementation of the Mount Kailash pilgrimage plan from Indian soil demonstrates the commitment of both the state government and the central agencies. Now, Shiva devotees need not wait for their turn to begin the Kailash Manasarover Yatra and can pay their respects from Indian territory.”

“After the cessation of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2020, due to China imposing harsh conditions on Indians entering Tibet, devotees of Lord Shiva sought an alternative plan for darshan of Mount Kailash. This was made possible through the efforts of the Uttarakhand government, ITBP, and BRO. We announced the full-view darshan of Kailash Mansarovar nearly a month ago, and it has now been implemented. This aerial viewing and paying obeisance to Mount Kailash will be further streamlined, and more pilgrims will be included as the strength of flying machines increases in the coming days. It’s historic,” said Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.