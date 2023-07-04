Uttarakhand Police beefs up security in state ahead of Kanwar Yatra

The Uttarakhand Police has tightened security arrangements ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, which will start on July 4.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Monday, “The police will keep an eye on every detail of the Kanwar Yatra starting tomorrow. In addition to the 333 CCTVs, drone cameras are being used to monitor every zone.” Earlier, a review meeting regarding the Yatra was held on Sunday by the Uttarakhand police.

“A review meeting was held yesterday in view of the Kanwar Yatra. A decision was taken that the Yatra should be completed smoothly and with utmost safety. Another big decision was taken that those vehicles without silencers will not be allowed and will be seized at the border. We have done all the required preparations and have taken care of appropriate safety arrangements,” says Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

‘Kanwar Yatra’ is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva’s devotees. Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy water from the River Ganga and then worship Lord Shiva with it.

Additionally, the Kanwar Yatra is a significant ritual during the month of Sawan. People gather water from sacred rivers for this rite and place it in little mud pots known as Kanwars. Devotees don saffron-coloured clothes while carrying the holy water and walk on foot to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

In the Hindu calendar, ‘Sawan’, also known as ‘Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year.

Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.