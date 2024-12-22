Uttarakhand natives urge Govt to include its hilly region under 5th schedule

A large number of Uttarakhand natives on Sunday gathered at Jantar Mantar under the banner of Uttarakhand Ekta Manch to demand the inclusion of the state’s hilly region in the 5th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The gathering, termed the ‘Uttarakhand Native Parliament, highlighted the urgent need to address burning issues of the hill state including depopulation, unemployment and environmental challenges in the Himalayan region.

Advertisement

UKM’s leader Nishant Rauthan, addressing the gathering pointed out that the 5th Schedule status existed in the region under the Scheduled District Act of 1874 and the Excluded Area declaration of 1935, however, these rights were withdrawn In 1972.

Advertisement

He stated that Uttarakhand’s hill residents meet the criteria required for tribal status, citing the example of Himachal Pradesh, where 43 per cent of the land falls under the 5th Schedule.

On the occasion, Dr Ajay Rawat, a historian, explained that the indigenous Khasas have inhabited the region for centuries, a fact supported by historical documents and cultural practices, he claimed.

He noted that the people of Uttarakhand, like other Himalayan tribal communities, are nature worshippers and have retained traditions reflective of their tribal roots.

Convenor of the UKM Anup Bisht emphasised that migration from the hills of the state due to lack of employment opportunities and the non- profitable rain-fed farming has left scores of villages abandoned.

He argued that implementing the 5th schedule in Uttarakhand would help create employment avenues, and encourage people to return to their native places.