Uttarakhand contributes Rs 5 crore to Himachal disaster relief fund

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu thanked the Uttarakhand government for providing assistance of Rs 5 crore towards Aapda Rahat Kosh (disaster relief fund) on Wednesday.

Expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, Sukhu said that such generous contributions go a long way in providing help to the disaster-affected people.

He said that the state had suffered a loss of more than Rs. 12,000 crore due to heavy rains and now was carrying out relief and rehabilitation works on a war footing and the donations by various states, voluntary organisations and the people of the state will certainly support the cause of the government in its initiatives of rehabilitating the affected.

