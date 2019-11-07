Though Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat constantly chants ‘zero tolerance’ against corruption, the CM, some of his ministers plus a big number of party MLAs have not submitted their property and income details in the state assembly. Even Congress legislators are not far behind and they too are yet to furnish information about their assets and income in the house.

An RTI reply received by Kashipur based activist Nadim Uddin from Uttarakhand assembly reveals shocking facts and out of 71 legislators, 47 have not submitted details about their property and income in the Uttarakhand so far. According to norms, every MLA has to furnish property and income details within three months after their election/appointment.

Among the top defaulters include, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, state agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal, state education minister Arvind Pandey, leader of the opposition Indira Hridayesh, state Congress president Pritam Singh, former state assembly speaker Govind Singh Kunjawal, Munna Singh Chauhan, Harbans Kapoor, etc.

None of the 11 Congress MLAs, who got elected this time, have considered it important to submit the mandatory detail in the house. RTI activist Nadim Uddin says, “According to Uttar Pradesh Ministers and Legislators (Publication of Assets and Liabilities) Act, 1975, it is liable on the part of ministers and members of the state assembly to declare their assets within three months of assuming office or being elected. Despite passing of over two and a half years our elected representatives have ignored this act, which is unfortunate.”

Surprisingly Ram Singh Kaira (independent) and G.I.G Mann (nominated Anglo-Indian MLA) too have not taken the act seriously. Thirty-four BJP, 11 Congress, one independent and one nominated MLA are among the defaulters.