Uttarakhand: Alert issued in view of rain and snowfall for pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath Dham

In view of the possibility of rain and snowfall in the high Himalayan regions, an alert has been issued for the next 2-3 days by the Meteorological Department.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said that an appeal has been made for the safety of the pilgrims coming to visit Kedarnath Dham. “Till the weather is fine, the passengers should stay at the same place and travel intermittently,” he said.

He said that at present there is continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham and the yatra is being controlled. Passengers are not allowed to go to Kedarnath after 10:30 am from Sonprayag.

Appealing to all the passengers, he said, “All the passengers should take special care of their safety and cooperate with the district administration by following the guidelines issued by the state government and the district administration.”

He expected all the pilgrims to start their journey to Kedarnath only when the weather is fine.

Earlier on April 25 the day the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened, the Uttarakhand government stopped accepting registration applications from pilgrims for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in view of heavy snowfall on the pilgrimage route and a warning of inclement weather by the Met Department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for the heavy snowfall on the Kedarnath Dham route.

The weather is expected to remain inclement in Kedarghati over this week, according to an official statement. “The weather is expected to remain bad in Kedarghati for the next one week. On the alert of the Meteorological Department, the state government has stopped the registration of the visit to Kedarnath Dham. The heavy snowfall in Kedarnath has created difficulties for the administration,” read the statement.

“Registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath pilgrimage has been stopped in view of the snowfall of three to four feet on the Kedarnath pedestrian route and Dham and the warning by the Mete Department,” it added.

The Yatra began from Yamunotri Dham on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya.