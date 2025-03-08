Uttar Pradesh: Journalist shot dead in Sitapur; investigation underway

A journalist working for a reputed Hindi daily was shot dead by criminals in Sitapur on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, Raghavendra Bajpai, 36, was riding his bike when assailants in an SUV first rammed his vehicle and then fired multiple rounds at him near an overbridge on Lucknow-Delhi National Highway, under Imlia Sultanpur police station area.

Advertisement

After the attack, the criminals fled the scene. Police rushed the injured journalist to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Advertisement

Authorities have launched an investigation, though the motive behind the murder remains unclear. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the attackers. The journalist was a resident of Maholi police station area.

Reports suggest that Bajpai had recently exposed several scams related to paddy procurement by government agencies.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has alleged that the murder was linked to his investigative work.

“The situation in UP is dire. If a journalist’s life is not safe, how can we expect safety for the poor and common people,” Rai questioned.

Demanding a high-level probe and the arrest of the culprits, Rai urged the government to provide adequate compensation and a government job to the victim’s family member.