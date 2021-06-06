In a bizarre incident, two grooms reached the bride’s residence on the day of the wedding.

The incident happened in Siron village under the limits of Kotwali Dehat police circle in Etah district.

The bride garlanded one groom but then married the other groom.

The bride after the marriage went to the home of the second groom. Meanwhile, the first groom and his family members created ruckus and police had to intervene in the matter.

The girl’s father and uncle have been taken into custody by the police officials. Moreover, the police have also arrested family members of the second groom.

The matter is currently under investigation.

Senior police officials refused to comment on the matter saying that it was still under investigation.

(With IANS inputs)